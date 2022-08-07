Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

