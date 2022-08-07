Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.