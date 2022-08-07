Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

