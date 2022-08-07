Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 378 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.59) to €51.30 ($52.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

