Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

PECO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

