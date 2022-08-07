M&T Bank Corp Purchases 325 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

