M&T Bank Corp Has $7.58 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

NYSE STT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

