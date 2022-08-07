BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

