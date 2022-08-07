Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,914 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

