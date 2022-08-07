Citigroup Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.3 %

BWA stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

