Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $154.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

