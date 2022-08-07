Barclays Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.68.

NYSE PING opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

