StockNews.com Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
International Game Technology Stock Performance
Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
