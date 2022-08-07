Stephens Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PING. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

