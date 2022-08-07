Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.68.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

