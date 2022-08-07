Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLAC stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.77. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

