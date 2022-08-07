Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $484.02 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.31 and a 200-day moving average of $443.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

