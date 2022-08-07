AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.