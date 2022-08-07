Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3 %

ICE opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

