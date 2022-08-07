Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

