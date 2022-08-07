Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,225 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

