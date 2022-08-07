Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

