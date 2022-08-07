Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

