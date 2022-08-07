Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

