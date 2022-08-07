Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.03 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Shares of MPC opened at $90.22 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

