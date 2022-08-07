RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $254.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.32. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

