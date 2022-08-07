AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 914,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

