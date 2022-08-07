Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

