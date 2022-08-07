State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,622 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

