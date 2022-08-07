Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,622,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.