M&T Bank Corp Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

