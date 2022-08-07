M&T Bank Corp Sells 85 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 622.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,510,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,298.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,329.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,165.18 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 228 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

