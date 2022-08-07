Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

