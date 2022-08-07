Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Down 0.1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $488.60 and last traded at $501.37. 1,672,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,645,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.70.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

