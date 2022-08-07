Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

