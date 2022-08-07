Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.42.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

