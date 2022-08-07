LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

