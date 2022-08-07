Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

