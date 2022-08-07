Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $53,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

