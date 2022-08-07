Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

