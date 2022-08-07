GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

