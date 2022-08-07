Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 9,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mosaic by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

