Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

