Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 70.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $6,161,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 144.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.