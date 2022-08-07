Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 38,960 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MASI opened at $153.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Masimo

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

