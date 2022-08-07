Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

