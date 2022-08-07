Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 80,082 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of First American Financial worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAF opened at $55.41 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

