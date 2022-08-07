CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

