Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of PRA Group worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

