Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 789,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

